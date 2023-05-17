Donald L. Best, 72, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

He was born on Sunday, April 1, 1951 in Staunton.

Don was the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Frame) Best.

Don graduated from Staunton High School with the Class of 1969. He married Linda Hainaut on Nov. 6, 1971 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton.

Don worked as a Coal Miner with Monterey Coal Co. #1 at Gillespie, for over 30 years. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Local #1613 and was also a member of the Mine Rescue Team.

Don was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton. He loved to travel and loved watching his grandkids play sports. He enjoyed cooking and was known for his legendary breakfasts.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda Best of Staunton; children, Greg (Sarah) Best of Staunton, Jeannie (Kevin) Hemken of Edwardsville, Brad (Keli) Best of Columbia, MO, Janey (Joe) Monolo of Staunton; grandchildren, Matt Best, Ryan Best, Nic Hemken, Sydney Hemken, Sam Best, Alec Best, Adriana Monolo, Liam Best, Hudson Monolo, Kai Monolo; brother, Randy Best of ID; granddogs, Aspen and Copper; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny, Alan, Brian, Russel Best; sister, Janet Best and niece, Abby Best.

Services were held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church located at 415 E Main Street in Staunton, with the Very Rev. Fr. Thomas Hagstrom officiating. Burial was in the Sacred Heart Cemetery near Livingston.

Memorial contributions in memory of Donald Best can be made to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Staunton Education Foundation, or to the Staunton Sports Boosters.

The Lesicko Funeral Home of Livingston and the Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton are privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Donald Best and his family.

To leave on-line condolence, visit our website at lesickofuneralhome.com.