Bonnie S. Brimer

Bonnie S. (Vezzoli) Brimer of Dayton, TX formerly of Staunton, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 1, 2023.

She was born on May 15, 1953, to Richard and Irma (Toigo) Vezzoli of Benld.

Bonnie graduated from Gillespie High School in 1971 and continued her education at SIUC and Upper Iowa State University and received a bachelor’s in arts with a teaching degree. She would later return to college to receive her master’s in special education.

Bonnie is survived by her beloved bulldog Bella; daughter, Shana Snopko Roach; sons, Scott (Cherish) Snopko, Matthew (Janell) Brimer; grandchildren, Jordan Lucier, Karyn (David) Buchann, Nickoli Snopko and soon to arrive great granddaughter Kelsey Mae Buchann; sisters, Emmlee (Mickey) Robinson, Carla (Jerry) Moton and brother Alfred (Brenda) Vezzoli; nieces and nephews, Laura Whitley, Adam (Gretchen) Wade, Matthrew (Shana)Moton, Essa Wade, Michelle (Danielle) Mitsui, Lisa Vezzoli, Jacob (Sarah) Vezzoli, Joshua Moton; several great nieces and nephews.

Bonnie is proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Brimer; father, Richard Vezzoli; mother, Irma (Toigo) Vezzoli; sister, Maryam Toweego and infant brother John Vezzoli.

Bonnie will be laid to rest on May 15, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery alongside her husband Richard Brimer. A celebration of life will be planned for a later day in Illinois.