Names of five killed in I-55 crashes released

The Illinois State Police (ISP) released the names of five additional people that were killed in the May 1 dust storm and resulting car accidents on I-55 between mile markers 72 and 78.

A total of 72 vehicles are known to have been involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. There were seven fatalities.

The first individual to be identified was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, WI. ISP released the names of five more victims in the days following the accident.

Victims include:

Joseph Bates, 73, and Donna Bates, 71, both of Crystal Lake.

Earl LeGrand, 64, from Florissant, MO.

Michael Zinchuk, 55, and Amy Zinchuk, 54, both of Champaign.

ISP and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are still working to confirm the identity of the final victim. More information will be released once a positive identification has been made and the family is notified.

ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.