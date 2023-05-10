Judith Ann Schoen, 78, of Litchfield, passed at her residence on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

She was born Nov. 26, 1944 to Howard F. “Red” Cottingham and Vera E. Hoxsey Cottingham.

She married Philip C. Schoen on Dec. 5, 1970 in Litchfield. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2007.

She was retired after having been a secretary for the Litchfield Middle and High Schools.

Judith was a member of the First Christian Church of Gillespie.

She sang in trio at Litchfield Christian Church. She loved dancing and enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jami (Jeff) Koniak of Gillespie, Kara Schoen of Saint Louis, MO; grandchildren, Ty Koniak, Ryder Koniak.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother, Douglas F. Cottingham.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at First Christian Church in Gillespie from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are Friday,

May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Gillespie with Arthur Roemer officiating. Burial will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.