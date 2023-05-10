Iris Mae Jubelt, 94, of Mt. Olive, passed away Sunday morning, May 7, at her home in Mt. Olive, with her daughter by her side.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1928, in Litchfield, to Raymond and Hilda Dawkins.

Iris attended White City Schools and graduated with the class of 1946 from Mt. Olive High School. She then moved to St. Louis and attended Brown’s Business School. After graduating she worked as a legal secretary.

She married John Jubelt on April 29, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. They enjoyed over 53 years of marriage before John preceded her in death on August 28, 2003.

Soon after they were married, John was drafted into the army, and they moved to Williamsburg, VA for John’s basic training. When John shipped overseas during the Korean Conflict, Iris moved back to Mt. Olive and worked at Shell Oil.

When John got back from Korea, he resumed his career at Jubelt Variety Bakeries, and they began expanding the family business. Iris worked in many capacities at Jubelt’s, including cake decorator, bookkeeper, and checking up on all of Jubelt’s locations. She would continue to help out when needed into her 80’s, making all the boxes of Christmas cookies.

Iris was one of the original members of the Delta Tau Sorority as well as past president, Chairwoman of the Blood Mobile for many years, in charge of fund raising for the Red Cross in Mt. Olive, was a past member of the library board and a volunteer there, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, served on the Altar Guild at Zion Lutheran for 30 years and was Mt. Olive woman of the year in the 1970’s.

Iris enjoyed painting, gardening, and reading.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanmarie Jubelt of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Kimberly Stowe (Matt) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicholas (Morgan) of Lafayette, Ind., as well as six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; son, Lance and her brother, Raymond Lorin Dawkins.

Visitation will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at the Mt. Olive City Cemetery.

Lunch will be provided afterward at the Zion Lutheran Church Hall.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Library and to the Mt. Olive City Cemetery.