HS track: North Mac boys edge Litchfield for SCC title, girls place runner-up

North Mac sweeps county meet

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The North Mac High School track teams stole the show at both the conference and county meets last week.

The North Mac boys edged Litchfield by one point for the South Central championship and ran away with the county title as well.

The girls placed runner-up to Litchfield in the SCC and dominated the county on home foundation.

SCC meet

Keagan Greff (5-10.75 high jump), Dennis Corey (19-8 long jump), Joe Reinhart (164-0 discus), Ozzie Maddox (44-6 shot put), Kaden Brown (11.55s 100-meter), and Zane Hogan (23.73 200-meter) each won their respective events to pace North Mac’s boys at the SCC meet in Staunton.

The Panthers, appearing in their first ever SCC event, additionally won the 4×100 in 45.33 seconds and the 4×800 in 8:56.

North Mac ended the day with 121 points, beating out Litchfield (120), Pana (77), Hillsboro (65), Staunton (46), Carlinville (37), Gillespie (29), Southwestern (22), Greenville (22) and Vandalia (19).

Staunton was led by Michael Matesa, who placed second in the triple jump (40-9) and helped the 4×100 relay team rank runner-up in 45.41 seconds. The Bulldogs also ran the 4×200 and took third place in 1:40.

Mason Gilpin represented Carlinville in the pole vault and reached a height of 12-6. Matt Dunn finished the 800-meter run in 2:12 and Sam Wilson clocked a time of 11:17 in the 3200-meter. Both boys came in third. In the 4×400 relay, the Cavaliers ended as the runner-up at 3:46.

Gillespie’s highest finisher was freshman Chaz Oberkfell, who racked up a pair of third place rankings for the Miners in the high jump (5-3) and 1,600-meter run (4:58).

Collin Robinson won the 400-meter dash for Southwestern with a time of 52.24 seconds.

The girls’ meet was thoroughly dominated by Litchfield. North Mac scored 76 points in comparison to the Purple Panthers’ 164. Carlinville finished in third (70), followed by Hillsboro (68), Staunton (60), Gillespie (30), Greenville (24), Pana (23), Vandalia (21) and Southwestern.

Emma Crawford achieved a trio of victories for North Mac, winning the 100-meter dash (13.14s), hurdles (16.84s) and long jump (14-0.75). Olivia Thoroman won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:38.

Hannah Gibson took home the discus for Carlinville at 131 feet and five inches. The surging sophomore also landed a runner-up placement in the shot put at 34-11.25 Freshman Elyse Eldred placed runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.21 seconds and third in the 300m hurdles in 55.97. In the 4×800, the Cavaliers clocked 11:42 for second place and finished third in the 4×400 at 4:55.

Gianna Bianco (4-9.75) won the high jump for Staunton. Lilly Trettenero placed runner-up in the 100-meter dash (13.23 seconds) and pole vault (7-6) events. The Bulldogs finished second in the 4×400 relay at 4:52 and third in the 4×800 (12:31).

The shot put championship was claimed by Gillespie’s Emily Schoen (38-7.5). Schoen also competed in the discus and placed second at 107-6. Mia Brawner ran the 100-meter hurdles in 19.20 seconds for third place.

Gracie Darr ranked third in the pole vault at 7-6 for Southwestern.

North Mac sweeps county meet

As this year’s host, North Mac handled business at the county meet and won both team competitions by a comfortable margin.

The overall performances were nearly identical with the boys scoring 152 points and the girls 150.

The Panthers defeated Staunton, Carlinville, Southwestern, Gillespie and Bunker Hill.

Boys

North Mac 152

Staunton 124

Southwestern 114

Carlinville 75

Gillespie 74

Bunker Hill 8

Girls

North Mac 150

Staunton 118

Carlinville 110

Southwestern 69

Gillespie 44

Bunker Hill 25