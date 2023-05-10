Dwight Claude Goodrick, 80, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:25 p.m.

He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Los Angeles, CA to Herbert B. Goodrick and Thelma N. Leslie Goodrick.

He married Dorothy Bunge Goodrick on Jan. 16, 2010 in Woodburn.

He was retired after having worked for Ford Motor Co. for 30 years.

Dwight was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was the music director at West Paige Baptist Church.

He loved dogs especially Belle, Jessie and Cuddles. He enjoyed fishing, singing and playing the violin.

He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Goodrick of Bunker Hill; son, Bradley Goodrick; daughter, Kelly; seven step children, two grandchildren, several step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren, brother, Loren (Anita) Goodrick of Lawton, OK and sister, Marcia Womack of Yukon, OK.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herbert L. Goodrick.

Services were held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Fosterburg Baptist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.