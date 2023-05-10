CHS students and guests spend “A Night in Hollywood”

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

CHS students celebrated prom in Hollywood style on Saturday, May 6.

The Prom moved back to the High School this year after being held at Cross Church previously. The traditional promenade existed with a bit of a twist. Students walked through the middle school rather than up the High School drive. Even though there was a slight change in location, spectators cheered for their friends and family and were excited to see the Prom-goers as they entered.

The red carpet, camera flashes and crowd of viewers helped to make the “Night in Hollywood” theme extra realistic. Students made their way through the middle and high school following the Carlinville High School Walk of Fame. Each star had the name of a senior on it.

The other Carlinville tradition of decoration viewing was also back this year. The gym lobby was transformed into a cinema and the gym was decorated with Oscars statues, palm trees and a fountain of lemonade. The prom’s very own Hollywood sign looked out over the floor from atop the bleachers.

In terms of the evenings fashion, slit dresses in style and came in a wide range of colors and varying levels of bling. Most of the tuxedos were the traditional black tux, but a few individuals went with more colorful suits.

This year’s Prom sponsors were Becky Reels and Kate Wills.

For more pictures from Carlinville Prom, see Section C of the May 11 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.