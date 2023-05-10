Anna Marie Keck, 85, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:25 p.m.

She was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Chicago, to Samuel Hayes Williams and Clara Bouchard Williams.

She married Kenneth Wayne Keck on May 28, 1955 in Gillespie.

She was a medical records tech for Carlinville Area Hospital.

Anna enjoyed quilting and went to quilting clubs, reading and often went to the Benld Library and looking at flowers and birds.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Rick) Koschak of Gillespie, David (Rachelle) Keck of Carlinville, Terri (Dony) Keck-Yates of Argyle, TX; grandchildren, Stacey (Chris) Keith, Ryan (Abby) Koschak, Spencer Keck, Jayme Yates, Quincy Keck, Joshua Yates; great-grandchildren, Brentleigh Keith, Brody Keith, Vivien Koschak and sister in law, Dolores Rose of Granite City.

Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Robert Fondee and Dorothy Walton.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Benld Public Library or Carlinville Area Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.