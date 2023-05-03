HS girls’ soccer: Wilson scores four goals, Southwestern beats Hillsboro

Carlinville dominates Gillespie, recognizes seniors

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Ali Wilson scored four goals to help the Southwestern High School girls’ soccer team defeat Hillsboro and close in on a South Central Conference championship Apr. 26.

The two cross-county rivals traded multiple leads over the span of a 4-4 first half before the Birds tightened up and secured their fifth league victory in as many games.

Southwestern improved to 8-7 with a 6-4 victory.

Mac Day added a pair of goals and assisted on one of Wilson’s scoring kicks.

The Piasa Birds sustained momentum and made it six consecutive conference victories at Pana the following evening.

Southwestern didn’t have a game on May 1 but still drew even closer to the title after Carlinville fell further down the ladder, losing to Pana, 1-0. This occured after Carlinville drew the short end of the stick at Hillsboro Apr. 27.

With Hillsboro having two losses and Carlinville eliminated from contention with three, all the Piasa Birds have to do is handle their own business once more.

Southwestern, one win away from becoming the SCC champion, has been awarded a No. 2 seed in the upcoming Illinois High School Association Class 1A postseason.

The Piasa Birds battle either No. 6 Pana or No. 7 Litchfield at 4 p.m. in Greenville Tues., May 9.

All Macoupin County teams have been assigned to the Riverton sub-sectional.

In the upper quadrant, Carlinville, Gillespie and Staunton will be hosted by Marquette in regional action. No. 9 Gillespie kicks off the day against the top-seeded Explorers at 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Carlinville and No. 8 Staunton will follow at 6:30 p.m.

North Mac is the bottom seed of its respective regional, but will have home turf advantage against No. 1 Pleasant Plains at 5 p.m. Wed., May 10.

Carlinville dominates Gillespie, recognizes seniors

Carlinville picked up its fifth SCC win of the season, beating Gillespie, 4-0, Apr. 25.

Jordyn Loveless led the scoring charge for the Cavaliers with a pair of goals while dishing out an assist to Evee Whitler.

Madalynn Bloome also found the back of the net and Savannah Siglock collected her seventh shutout.

Carlinville is 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the SCC.

Prior to kickoff against Pana May 1, the Cavaliers recognized their seniors – Bloome, Marlee Whitler, Jenna Beck, Avery Boatman, Kayla Quarton, Lanna Vanderpoel and Ella Wise.