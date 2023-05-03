Betsy Aguano Ruff , 78, of Gillespie, passed awat at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was born May 24, 1944, in Lihue on the island of Kauai to Francisco Aribon Aguano and Florencia Pancho.

She married Jesse William Ruff Sr in Honolulu. They were married for 52 years.

She was an entrepreneur and owner of a landscape business.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

Betsy is survived by her spouse, William Ruff of Gillespie; children, Regina Belfield of Warsaw, VA, Jon Eric Ruff of New Athens; grandchildren, Johanna, Justin, Jillian, Maxwell, Marlana, Tanner; great grandchild, Delilah; siblings, Beatrice Jackson, Criapin Aguano.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jesse William Ruff Jr.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at United Methodist Church, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.