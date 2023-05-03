10th annual Iraq-I-Roll Putt-Putt Tournament held

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 10th annual Iraq-I-Roll putt-putt golf tournament was held April 22 in the various bars, restaurants and social clubs in Carlinville. This year the tournament had 36 teams of four, and 13 Carlinville businesses participated by creating a town wide putt-putt course with one hole at each location.

A dinner and silent auction were held following the end of the golfing portion of the evening. The event raised $8,000 this year for the Elks Veterans Fund.