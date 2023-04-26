Volunteers and residents help “Spruce It Up” in Standard Edition

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

“Make Carlinville Beautiful,” along with sponsors, Apex Energy, Lotus Wind, Goodman Agency, Illinois Humanities and Carlinville Winning Communities, held another “Spruce It Up” event on April 22.

Though the day was cold about 25 individuals, including Boy Scouts, business owners, Public Safety Officers and individuals, both young and old, came out to the Standard Edition neighborhood of Carlinville. Volunteers spent the time picking up and hauling away trash or yard waste.

Homes on the 900-1000 blocks of Sumner Street competed for a prize for the Most Improved Curb Appeal. A home owned by Chris Ribble and tenant Roxanna Hoda was the winner this year. Hoda and Ribble plan to use the prize money to add new landscaping to the front of the home.