Shirley Faye Heyen
Shirley Faye Heyen, 81 of Shipman, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carlinville Rehab.
Shirley was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Carlinville, a daughter of Harold and Opal (Morgan) Crays.
She married Gerald Alvin Heyen on May 5, 1962, in Carlinville.
Shirley was a beautician and worked out of her home for the past 40 years.
She loved to work in her flower garden and enjoyed doing puzzles. She was a wonderful homemaker.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Heyen of Godfrey; sons, Eddie Heyen of Shipman, Gerald (Pamela) Heyen, Jr. of Columbia, MO; brother, Thomas Crays of Carlinville; grandchildren, Jessica Heyen, Evelyn Heyen, Joshua Heyen, Jacob (Christine) Heyen and great grandchildren, Emma Heyen and Kyzer Heyen.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Heyen; grandson, Adam Heyen; brothers, Larry, Harold, Robert, John, and infant brother Richard and her sisters, Wanda Tigo and Nora Brown.
A private family burial will be held.
Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.
Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.