Shirley Faye Heyen, 81 of Shipman, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carlinville Rehab.

Shirley was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Carlinville, a daughter of Harold and Opal (Morgan) Crays.

She married Gerald Alvin Heyen on May 5, 1962, in Carlinville.

Shirley was a beautician and worked out of her home for the past 40 years.

She loved to work in her flower garden and enjoyed doing puzzles. She was a wonderful homemaker.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Heyen of Godfrey; sons, Eddie Heyen of Shipman, Gerald (Pamela) Heyen, Jr. of Columbia, MO; brother, Thomas Crays of Carlinville; grandchildren, Jessica Heyen, Evelyn Heyen, Joshua Heyen, Jacob (Christine) Heyen and great grandchildren, Emma Heyen and Kyzer Heyen.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Heyen; grandson, Adam Heyen; brothers, Larry, Harold, Robert, John, and infant brother Richard and her sisters, Wanda Tigo and Nora Brown.

A private family burial will be held.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.