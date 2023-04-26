Pollinator garden planted, Arbor Day ceremony held outside of Cannonball Jail

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Tree City held an Arbor Day Celebration on Wed. April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old County Jail. A tree was planted on the west side of the Jail. Paul Mihaleck dedicated the Forest Pansy Redbud tree and Mayor Sarah Oswald read a proclamation. A pollinator garden was installed at the Jail last week. The garden includes the Redbud tree, Salvia and Sedum.

Volunteers from Carlinville Tree City, Carlinville Bee City, Macoupin County Master Gardeners and the Carlinville Boy Scouts came out to plant the garden on April 13. Sheriff Shawn Kahl and some of the inmates volunteered on April 11 to ready the soil for planting.