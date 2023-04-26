Nanette Lee Robinson

Nannette Lee Robinson, 68, of Gillespie, passed away at the University Care Center in Edwardsville, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

She was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Litchfield, to Robert Dumez and Janette Marasti Dumez.

She married John Robinson.

She was a cashier for Dollar General.

She enjoyed horses, cats, dogs, mushroom hunting, crosswords and trivia.

She is survived by her mother, Janette Dumez of Gillespie; spouse, John Robinson of Gillespie; children, Taunja Puckett of Hillsboro, Lauren (Ben) Landfried of Edwardsville, Erika (Joe) Ouderkirk of Ballwin, MO, Beth Ann Ray (fiancé Tanner Wethington) of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Kirsten Teague, Adelyn Wethington, David Landfried, Daniel Landfried; sister, Suzanne Dumez of Litchfield; niece, Alayna Kolb and nephew, Hayden Kolb.

Nannette was preceded in death by her father and grandson, Aaron Teague.

Services were held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association or Litchfield VFW Post 3912 Ladies Auxiliary.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.