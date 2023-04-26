Nancy Faye Schmidt, 81, of Gillespie, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on Monday, April 17, 2023.

She was born April 11, 1942 in Alton, to Edwin Langendorf and Wilma (Henke) Langendorf of Midway.

She grew up in Midway and went to Yorkville Elementary School and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1960.

She met her husband, Weye Harold Schmidt, of Gillespie, at a dance in Bunker Hill in March 1959, and they were later married on Dec. 22, 1961.

She moved with Weye to Gillespie where they built their home.

Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and farmer, helping Weye tend the Schmidt family farm for 44 years until his retirement in 2005.

She was a woman of steadfast faith and an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie, where she also worked as the church secretary from 1977 to 2004.

She loved gardening and prided herself on having beautiful flowers and perfectly maintained landscaping year-round. She enjoyed going on evening bike rides, watching Cardinals baseball games, and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Weye; sister, JoAnn (Jim) Matevey; son, Weye D. (Nancy) Schmidt; daughter, Lori J. Hamilton; grandchildren, Adam W. (Mackenzie) Schmidt, Erika M. Schmidt, Amanda L. Schmidt, Emily G. Schmidt, Jessica M. Hamilton, and Mitchell J. Hamilton; great-grandchildren Weston W., Addalyn J., Hattie F. Schmidt; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation was held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie, followed by a funeral service.

She was buried in Gillespie City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Partnership for Educational Excellence.