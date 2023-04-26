HS baseball: Gillespie/Southwestern conference battle paused in extras, Carlinville’s undefeated run ends at Father McGivney

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Gillespie and Southwestern high school baseball teams battled to extra innings but were forced to pause their game due to eventual lack of lighting on the Gillespie High School diamond Apr. 18.

Due to the specific matchup having conference implications, the two rivals will have no choice but to resume play and finish the game at a later date to be determined. Until then, the result will be scored as a tie.

The Birds led 3-1 until the Miners pushed across two six inning tallies to even the score.

Gillespie (16-0-1) and Southwestern (13-7-1) are two of three South Central teams still possessing perfect league records, with the tie factored out.

The other is Carlinville, which recently suffered its first loss of the spring, 10-0, against top-ranked Illinois High School Association Class 2A heavyweight Father McGivney.

All three teams, which also happen to be county rivals, have four SCC wins.

Following the Apr. 18 draw, the Miners extended their perfect streak to 16 games, beating Greenfield-NW 6-1 Apr. 19, North Mac 8-2 Apr. 21 and Bunker Hill 14-1 Apr. 24. The Birds traveled to Staunton and pounded the Bulldogs 9-0 Apr. 21.

Carlinville, which was scheduled to meet both Gillespie (Apr. 25) and Southwestern (Apr. 28) this week, defeated Litchfield twice – 9-0 in SCC play Apr.18 and 7-4 on Senior Day Apr. 24. The Cavaliers, who additionally edged Roxana 5-4 in-between meetings Apr. 19, are 13-1 overall.

Other action

In other action, Staunton suffered a pair of losses to Greenville (7-0 Apr. 18) and East Alton-Wood River (5-3 Apr. 19), leading up to its rough showing against Southwestern. The Bulldogs are 8-9 overall (1-4 SCC).

Bunker Hill defeated EAWR 6-5 Apr. 17 and Ramsey 17-3 Apr. 19. The Minutmen also lost to Marquette 10-0 Apr. 18 and Carrollton 12-2 Apr. 22. Bunker Hill is 5-9 on the year and 1-4 in the Gateway Metro Conference, which is currently being dominated by Father McGivney.

Over the weekend, Southwestern split a doubleheader at New Berlin. The Birds won game one over the Pretzels, 11-6, then lost game two, 11-4.