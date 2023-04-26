CMS bowlers place 20th at state

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Apr. 21, Carlinville Middle School students lined the hallways to send off their bowling team to the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet in Joliet.

That experience alone made it a day which those four eighth graders would never forget.

They didn’t win any hardware, but the Cavaliers could still call themselves one of the top 20 teams in Illinois.

En route to its 20th place ranking out of 24 teams, Carlinville put together a collective score of 2233 points in a four-game series on day one of the state finals.

The top 10 schools and 32 individuals were granted the opportunity to bowl again the next day, but none of those competitors represented CMS.

Thus, the middle school chapter for Lucas Boyett, Michael Kaganich, Nelson White and Rylan Wise came to a close.

Boyett was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 587 points. Wise, who medaled at sectionals the previous weekend, toppled 574 pins.

White overcame a tough start after bowling a 92 in game one and finished with 537 points. Kaganich logged a 535.

The Cavaliers are coached by Bryce Rives.