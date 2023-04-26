CHS Math Team participates in State Math Contest

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Members of the Carlinville High School Math Team participated in the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) State Math Contest on Saturday, April 22. Students qualified for the State Test by having “excellent” scores at the regional level.

Students who participated included six Freshmen, Taylor Brandenburg, Elyse Eldred, Isabella McCarthy, Riley Owsley, Anna Petrovich and Hannah Truax, one Junior, Tyler Summers, and two Seniors, Charlie Wilson and Hayden Truax.