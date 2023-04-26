Christy Lynn Santel, 63, of Bunker Hill, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm.

She was born October 1, 1959 to Paul Meisenheimer & Gladys Marie Wood Meisenheimer.

She was a merchandiser for Frito Lay. Christy enjoyed bike riding and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her children, Tom (Meghan) Santel of Bunker Hill, J. R. Santel of Granite City, Nick (Jillian) Santel of Bunker Hill, grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, Zoey, Liam, siblings, Jim (Janice) Meisenheimer of Wisconsin and Peggy Bennett of Bunker Hill.

Christy was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Evelynn Santel and brother, Tom Meisenheimer.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

