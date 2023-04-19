Steven D. Cain, 71, of New Douglas, passed away at 10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born Feb. 12, 1952 in Carlinville, the son of the late Marlin and Stella (Hammann) Cain.

Steven was a self-employed farmer and previously owned J.D. Bodies Fabrication Shop in St. Louis, Missouri.

He loved tractor-pulling, feeding the fish at his pond, and was a notorious prankster and jokester. He enjoyed raising cattle and was very proud of his steaks.

He is survived by his significant other, Kendra Mize of Bunker Hill; sons, Joshua (Valerie) Cain of Litchfield, Devin (Katie) Cain of New Douglas; grandchildren, Adley, Kinsley, Halle, Henry, Lincoln Cain; sisters, Karen (Dennis Hembrough of Carlinville, Jan (Dan) Brown of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the New Douglas Community Center in New Douglas.

Lesicko Funeral Home, Livingston, is in charge of arrangements.

