State-bound CMS bowlers third at boys’ sectional

Rylan Wise places 10th individually, medals

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A state-bound team of Carlinville Middle School bowlers competed at the Illinois Elementary School Association boys’ sectional at Landmark Lanes in Peoria on Sat., April 15.

Rylan Wise took control for the Cavaliers and finished 10th overall amongst 75 individual bowlers to earn a medal.

Lucas Boyett, Michael Kaganich and Nelson White followed Wise’s lead and, together, the CMS quartet of eighth graders compiled 1776 points in three matches. The second round was the Cavaliers’ best at 624.

Carlinville finished in third place and will bowl on the IESA grand stage at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet this Fri., Apr. 22.

The Cavaliers will be joined by Morton, Normal Parkside, Rockton Stephen Mack, Algonquin Heineman, Cicero Unity, Freeport, Freeport Carl Sandburg, Loves Park Harlem, Shorewood Troy, Minooka, and Minooka Intermediate at the state finals.

The Carlinville bowling teams, at both the middle and high school levels, are coached by Bryce Rives.