Ronald “Ronnie” LaPlante, 66 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Ronnie was born Feb. 13, 1957, in New Brunswick, NJ, a son of Richard and Velma Scales Laplante.

Ronnie graduated from high school in St. Louis, MO.

He spent six years in the Marines and obtained the rank Sergeant at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

He married Tjode Watson June 11, 2011 in Chesterfield.

Ronnie worked for the R & R Bindery in Girard, for 13 years as their shipping and receiving supervisor. While living in St. Louis he was employed by Johnson & Johnson.

He loved to fish and was a true Philadelphia Eagles football fan.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Tjode LaPlante of Carlinville; daughter, Veronica (Dee) LaPlante-Rankin of NC, daughter, Keisha LaPlante of Korea, son, Ronald LaPlante, Jr. of St. Louis, MO, daughter, Laronda LaPlante of NC, son, Jonathan (Michelle) Tapscott of Chesterfield; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Pierce, Harold Pierce; sister, Renee LaPlante; several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky LaPlante.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Shiloh Cemetery west of Carlinville on Rt 108.

Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with services.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements