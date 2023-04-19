Phillip L. Starks, 82 of Nilwood, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.

Phillip was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Nilwood, a son of Harry G. and Verda (Corder) Starks.

He married Della Marie Allen on Oct. 9, 1959, in Virden.

Phil was the youngest of six children, he along with his three brothers may have been the oneriest boys in the area as they spent much of their time pulling pranks on the citizens of Nilwood. Phil’s two older sisters spent most of their time trying to keep the boys out of trouble.

In Phil’s early career, he searched for what he wanted to do with his life. He worked for the State of Illinois, St. John’s hospital, and several other jobs until he found his true passion, trucking. Phil drove trucks, worked on trucks, and became a truck dispatcher for the remaining years of his career, a total of over 40 years in the industry.

Phil and Della enjoyed camping, traveling and attending their grandkids many activities.

Phillip is survived by his daughters, Gayle (Frederick) Fickas of Girard, Brenda (David) Bain of Girard; sons, P. Scott (Jolinda) Starks of Girard, Todd (Dana) Starks of FL; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Lynn Starks of FL, Karen Starks of IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry G. and Verda Starks; wife, Della Marie (Allen) Starks; two sisters and three brothers.

Visitation was held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Nilwood Baptist Church.

Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Nilwood Baptist Church with burial to following in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Nilwood Baptist Church or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.