Diana I. Smith, 59, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:15 a.m.

She was born April 22, 1963, in Germany.

She was a manager for Dollar General.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Daniel) Daine of Bunker Hill, Stephanie (Brett) Grasle of Fieldon, Ethan Smith of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Bentley Grasle, Paisley Grasle, Everleigh Daine, Saylor Daine, Ophelia Daine; siblings, Sharon Garrett of Alton, Patricia (Dave) Frederick of St. Augustine, FL, Genece Hamby of Gillespie.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Rose Hamby; brothers, Gary Hamby, Dennis Hamby.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 5 to 6 p.m. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.