Mary Lou Jones, 88, of Wilsonville, passed on Saturday April 1, 2023 at Heritage Manor in Staunton.

Mary Lou was born in rural Litchfield, on June 26, 1934 the daughter of Ray E. and Thelma Painter Hantla.

She married James Jones of Wilsonville on Feb. 9, 1957 at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church near Raymond.

She enjoyed bowling and bingo.

She was an Election Judge and Precinct Committee Woman.

She is survived by her husband Jim; daughter, Tena Cerentano of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Cari (Jeff) Fleming of Staunton, Andrew Edmonds Jr. of FL Larissa (Adam) Neighbors of Auburn; great grandchildren, Emilie, Sean, Marley Fleming, Madison, Nolan and Delaney Neighbors and Mason, Reagan, Tyson and Cody Cerentano; sister, Kathy Walden of Hillsboro.

She was preceded her in death by her parents; a daughter Tammy Edmonds; grandson, Cody Cerentano; brother, Kenneth Hantla and sister Jean Evans.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be left Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance service or St. Jude

There will be a memorial gathering of family and friends at 3 p.m. on Saturday April 15, 2023 at Hough and Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro

Condolences to the family may be left at houghfuneralhome.com.

The Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting the family.