Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat makes donation to local Animal Control and Adoption Center

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

On Apr. 7, Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat General Manager Randy Bohlen presented a check to the Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Money was raised through a subscription drive that was held by the newspaper throughout the month of March. This included a variety of subscriptions, new and renewed. A certain number of proceeds were then made out to the Animal Control Center in the amount of $637.

The funds will be used for many different things, according to Animal Control and Adoption Center Administrator Julie Boehler.

“Anything we need,” said Boehler. “That’s why any type of support, big or small, helps us around here. We’re looking to get more food, for one thing, but there’s also heat, air and anything else our animals need for proper care we strive to provide.”

The Animal Control and Adoption Center, located in Carlinville, has been in business for many years and consists of many lovable critters searching for homes, including dogs, cats and even rabbits.

Visitors can start the adoption process by visiting the facility and searching for a pet. Most cats roam free in their own rooms and dogs are in pens, anxiously waiting to be released and visit with new human friends and or future owners.

Next, applications must be submitted. In most cases, they are reviewed immediately. If that is the case, an adoption contract can be filled out on the spot.

Adoption fees are $75 for cats and $100 for dogs. This includes coverage for spaying, neutering, vaccinations and microchips.

Any animals that have been spayed or neutered beforehand can be taken home on the same day they are introduced. If not, they can be picked up following the center’s next spay/neuter clinic.

Stray animals are rescued and then held 10 days to see if the original owner will claim them. If not, the animal is put up for adoption.

The center also accepts owner surrendered animals and welcomes relationships with rescues who are willing to take transfers.

The Animal Control and Adoption Center is always in desperate need of money, food, litter or any other items associated with common pet care.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center’s Facebook page and website at www.adoptapet.com or call 217-854-4024.