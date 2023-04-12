Larry “Watty” Watson, 72, of Gillespie, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:44 p.m.

He was born July 11, 1950, in Litchfield, to James T. Watson and Gloria McCourt Watson. He married Donna Rae Mertz on Aug. 23, 1969 in Carlinville.

He was retired after having been a coal miner for Monterey Coal Mine. Lawrence was a member of the UMWA Local 1613.

He was a volunteer fireman for Gillespie Fire Department Unit District 7. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, playing poker, hunting, and going to auctions.

He is survived by his spouse, Donna Watson of Gillespie; children, Steve Watson of Gillespie, Vickie (companion, Travis Nessl) Watson of Gillespie, Jimmy (Paula) Cox of Gillespie; grandchildren, Austen, Tessa, Shelby, Ryley, Kaylee, Joie, Addison; great grandchildren, Liam, Stetson, Lyle; sisters, Leann Shuey, Gaye (Charlie Rossini) Watson and sister in law, Sally Watson.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Watson.

Services were held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Fire Department or Gillespie High School Sports.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.