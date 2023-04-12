HS girls’ soccer: Surging Carlinville beats North Mac in inaugural Advanced Eyecare Cup

Cavaliers on a seven-game winning streak, tied with Southwestern for conference lead; Gillespie a half game behind

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The inaugural Advanced Eyecare Cup match between Carlinville and North Mac was one-sided.

In addition to knocking off their county rival, the Carlinville Cavaliers started the South Central Conference as one of the frontrunners.

It only took four minutes for CHS to get on the board, as Emille Wendling found Jordyn Loveless from the far post.

At the 38:22 mark of the first half, Lanna Vanderpoel left an off-corner kick for Jessica Strubbe, who doubled the lead for the Cavaliers heading into the intermission.

Out of halftime, Wendling hit on another assist – this time to Evee Whitler. The kick from the near post found the back of the net 4:23 in. At 15:23, Loveless struck again from that same spot.

Wendling tipped in a shot at 28:45 to cap off the Cavaliers’ scoring surge.

Though Savannah Siglock was credited with a shutout, she didn’t have to do much because North Mac’s offense could never venture down the field consistently against a pesty Carlinville fullback attack. The Panthers only managed two shots on goal in the 5-0 loss.

This victory was one of three shutouts posted by Carlinville throughout the week.

The Cavaliers are 7-2 on the season.

North Mac is 2-10 overall and 0-2 in the SCC.

Carlinville 7, Springfield Lutheran 0

One evening prior to the Eyecare showdown, the Cavaliers stomped Springfield Lutheran, 7-0, only allowing one scoring chance Apr. 3.

Loveless secured her fourth hat trick while Evee Whitler scored twice and added a pair of assists.

Charlee Harding and Madalynn Bloome also contributed one goal apiece off the bench.

Carlinville 1, Staunton 0

Later in the week, Carlinville made it back-to-back conference victories and seven straight triumphs overall, knocking off Staunton in a 1-0 nailbiter Apr. 6. Loveless struck for the clincher just over one minute into the game.

The defense was faced with a much bigger challenge than in the past, but freshman goaltender Siglock didn’t flinch and stopped 13 shots.

Lillian Becker made 14 saves for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 4-7 (0-2 SCC).

Southwestern

Southwestern ditched an 8-0 loss to Quincy Notre Dame and rattled off three straight wins – two against conference foes.

The Birds pummeled Staunton 6-2 behind an Ali Wilson hat trick Apr. 4, then pulled away with three second half goals to beat Greenville 4-0 Apr. 6.

Southwestern is 4-4 overall and tied with Carlinville atop the SCC at 2-0. The Birds and Cavaliers will go head-to-head in a crucial conference match at CHS Apr. 18.

Gillespie

Gillespie (2-3-2 overall) rests a half-game behind at 1-0-1.

The Miners finished in a 1-1 tie at Pana Apr. 4, then conquered North Mac 4-2 at home Apr. 6.

Gillespie embarked on an important three-game league stretch, beginning in Staunton Apr. 11.

The Miners return home Fri., Apr. 14 to play Greenville then head to Litchfield Tues., Apr. 18. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.