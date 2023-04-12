Herbert “Jay” Frohock, Jr.

Herbert Hadley “Jay” Frohock, Jr., 81, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:18 p.m.

He was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Alton, to Herbert “Blue” H. Frohock Sr. and Eileene McFarlane Frohock.

He married Alma Tieman Frohock on March 3, 1963.

He was retired after having been a pipefitter for Local 553.

He enjoyed old cars.

He is survived by his spouse, Alma Frohock of Bunker Hill; children, Theresa (Roger) Owen of Bunker Hill, Herbert H. (Dawn) Frohock III of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Trishia (Justin) Heflin, Tiffani (Steven) Scheldt, Tabitha Owen, Herbert “Hadley” Frohock IV, Hunter Frohock; great-grandchildren, Cooper Heflin, Willow Heflin; sisters, Kathy (Gene) DeNeef of Forsyth, MO, Rosemary (Dave) Lando of Alton, Jean Choat of Bethalto; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial was at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Parkinson’s Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.