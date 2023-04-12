Gary Kent Sloan, 72, passed away April 8, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side.

Gary grew up in Palmyra. He attended Northwestern High School, but spent most of his life in Texas. The past two years he lived life to the fullest at his niece’s house in Palmyra back around his family.

He was a self employed construction/sawmill operator.

He enjoyed walking out to the garden with the dogs and visiting his brother Tim Sloan.

He is survived by a son, Tyler Sloan; mother, Grace E. Sloan of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla; brothers, Tim Sloan (Peggy) of Modesto, Mark Sloan of Fla.; sister, June Owens (Dave) of Springfield; nieces, Jacki Pitchford (Dave Carey) of Palmyra, Dianna Jones (Pat) of Springfield, Melanie Sloan (Daryn) of Fla.; nephews, Dale Sloan (Angie) of Springfield, Ken Owens (Roxanne) of Sherman; several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suellen Sloan; father Omer K. Sloan Jr. and twin siblings.

Celebration of life April 14 at 5 p.m. at his residence.