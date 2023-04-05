Robert Brown, 92, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.

He was born May 21, 1930, in Mt Clare, to Norman Brown and Mary (Rooney) Brown.

He married Mary Lou (Down) Brown on Aug. 1, 1953 in Brighton. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2018.

He was a retired supervisor for Monterey Coal Co.

Robert was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 42 years and United Mine Workers of America. He was a former member of the Gillespie Country Club and Staunton County Club.

He enjoyed playing poker and buck euchre.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Ann (Daniel) Berry of Alton, Lois Marie (Richard) Boger of Texarkana, AR, Susan “Susie” Kay (Sonny) Schardan of Gillespie; grandchildren, Eric Scott Boger of Texarkana, AR, Jason Allen Rivera of Alton, Dr. Kaylan L. Schardan of Gillespie, Jason Robert Schardan of Benld, Jeremy Michael Schardan of Benld; step great grandchildren, Lexi Schardan, Jack Schardan, Kristin Spery.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, sibling, Agnes Katzmarek, Bill Brown, Norman Brown, Katherine Mikelson, Phil Brown and Mary Hartnell.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services are Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Masonic Lodge.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.