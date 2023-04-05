Jonathan Brown Davis, 88, resident of rural Hamburg, formally of Carlinville and Atwater, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 12:55 a.m.

John was born on Dec. 7, 1934 in Carlinville, to Jonathan E. Davis and Vivian (Brown) Davis.

On June 4, 1955 he married his wife Marjorie (Formea) Davis. They were happily married for 67 years.

John was a member of St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Hardin, a past member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #663 in Carlinville, he was the financial secretary for 20 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #4417 in Hardin. He was an honored 4th Degree Knight for Bishop McNichols Assembly 1985. John served many years on the New Calvary Cemetery Board in Carlinville as well as on the School Board in Carlinville. He was a past member of the Board of the Calhoun County Farm Bureau.

He worked 20 years as a salesman for Pocklington Seed of Standard City as well as several other seed companies.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed anything associated with farming.

John is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Formea) Davis; three sons, Jon Paul Davis (Gail) of Carrollton, Stephen Davis (Pam) of Carlinville, Andrew Davis (Karen) of Lake St. Louis; three daughters, Ann Hankins of Gillespie, Juliana Rakers of rural Hamburg, Regina Eschbacher (Robert) of St. Louis, sixteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Davis of Copper Harbor, Michigan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Jean Chamberlin, Doris Leffleman, and brother Robert S. Davis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials can be made to a St. Francis Assisi Church in Hardin, or to New Calvary Cemetary in Carlinville in John’s name.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.