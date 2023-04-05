Joan Marie Libbra, 61, of Benld, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Saint Louis, MO on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She was born Nov. 5, 1961, in Springfield.

Joan was the daughter of James Sandretto and Rosalie Genetti Sandretto.

She married Ronald Libbra on June 11, 2005 in Alton. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2011.

Joan was a graduate of both Lindenwood University, St Charles, MO with a B.A. in Performing Arts and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, St Louis, MO with a Diplôme in Professional Culinary Arts.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing.

Joan was very proud of her Puerto Rican Heritage. She was an incredible source of encouragement and support for other women locally and across the country fighting Breast Cancer.

She is survived by her mother, Rosalie Sandretto of Gillespie; son, Rhett Hasara of Springfield; step children, Gina Libbra of Litchfield, Dustin Libbra of Litchfield; siblings, Brett Sandretto of Gillespie, Becky (Jon) Frieda of St. Louis, MO, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her father and spouse.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at SS Simon & Jude Church Gillespie from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Memorial mass will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Catholic Children’s Home or Our Lady’s Inn.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.