Donald A. Gusewelle, 85, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 6:20 a.m.

He was born Jan. 30, 1938, in Wood River Township, to Arthur F. Gusewelle and Tillie M. Klopmeier Gusewelle.

He graduated from Roxana High School, Roxana, in 1955 and St. Paul’s Junior College, Concordia, MO, 1958.

He married Edna “Sally” Martin on Nov. 27, 1965 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto. They divorced in 1996. He married Darlene Williamson Metz on Dec. 26, 1998 at Moro Presbyterian Church, Moro.

Donald completed his Air Service Basic Training, but was discharged after a lawn mower accident cut off all the toes on his right foot.

He was a farmer who farmed in Madison, Bond and Macoupin counties.

Donald was a member of Southern Illinois Walther League from 1964-1967, Southern Illinois District (Missouri Synod Lutheran) Evangelism Committee from 1978-1983, Hope Lutheran Church Chairman from 1985-1987, Sunday School Teacher (High School age) at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto and Hope Lutheran Church, Highland. He was a Rural Youth Madison County chairman and various offices, Illinois State Rural Youth Chairman, Madison County Extension Council, Madison County Farm Bureau Board. He received the Madison County Outstanding Young Farmer. He sang in Moro Presbyterian Church choir for 10 years. He had a deep faith and belief in God.

He is survived by his spouse, Darlene Gusewelle of Staunton; daughters, Lee Ann Gusewelle of Highland, Carolyn Gusewelle of Highland; son, Neil (Roseanne) Gusewelle of Park Ridge; step sons, Kenneth Metz of Dansville, MI, Keith (Dan Bray) Metz of Sherman Oaks, CA; granddaughters, Sarah (Nick) Palmer of Chicago, Amy Gusewelle of Park Ridge; step grandson, Jakob (Sarah) Metz of Fowlerville, MI; step granddaughter, Georgia Metz of Harrisonburg, VA; step great grandchildren, Jaxon, Ella, Wyatt Metz of Fowlerville, MI; sister, Joan Gusewelle of Wood River; sister in law, Anita Williamson of Maryville; step daughter in law, Betty Metz of Lacey, WA; former wife, Edna “Sally” Gusewelle of Highland; nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Gusewelle 1972; mother, Tillie M. Gusewelle 1999; brother, Delmar Gusewelle 2016; sister in law, Sara Gusewelle 2016 and brother in law, Ronald Williamson 2018.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Moro Presbyterian Church, Moro from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 am. Funeral services are Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Moro Presbyterian Church, Moro with Rev. Marc Wendelton officiating.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto. A catered lunch will follow the burial.

Memorials are suggested to Moro Presbyterian Church, 402 W. Moro Drive, Moro, IL 62067 or Hope Lutheran Church, 2745 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249.

