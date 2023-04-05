Constance Emoaline Burcham

Constance Emoaline (Eller) Burcham, 82, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

She was born Aug. 15, 1940 in Carlinville to William and Margie (Bodoh) Eller.

She married Donald Burcham April 8, 1958 and he preceded her in death.

Constance was a surgical nurse and a cook at Carlinville High School.

She was a member of the Red Hatters and the Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed bingo and reading the bible.

She is survived by her sons, Don Burcham Jr., Dave (Renee) Burcham; sister, Carroll Gooding; grandchildren, Patty (Tyson) McDaniel, Chelsea Burcham, Greg (Stacy) Burcham, Destiny Burcham, Levi Goewi; several great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Patricia Burcham; siblings, John Eller, Terry Eller, Mike Eller, Leroy Eller, Robin Neely, Loretta Sneed, and Bill Eller.

Services were held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Burial will follow at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

