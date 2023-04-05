Blanche I. McCullough (Jarman) passed away on March 31, 2023 in Milton, WA.

Born at home, she grew up as a farm girl outside of Nilwood with her parents, brother, Dale (Bud) and sister, Doris. She moved to Springfield, to live the life of a single girl in the city. During a double date, she met the love of her life – Bill McCullough, they married and after a couple of years they moved to Federal Way, WA.

Blanche knitted mittens and created beautiful quilts. Every room had unique and creative room décor, and the yard was full of wonderful garden art. She sewed clothes for her daughters and even cut up her wedding dress to make a special gown for a favorite Barbie doll.

Blanche is survived by her children, Julie (Richard) Schirmer, Juneau, AK, Janice (Jim) McCullough-Howe, Colden, NY, and Martha McCullough, Tacoma, WA; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Stephen and great-grandson Nate.