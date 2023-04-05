Albert “Dale” Cole, 89 of Girard, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Virden.

Dale was born Sep. 3, 1933, in Palmyra, a son of Loyd and Margaret Dorks Cole.

He married Betty Lou Proctor on May 2, 1964, in Carlinville.

Dale worked for 38 years as a railroad signal maintainer for various railroad companies. He was owner of Cole Refrigeration and Appliance Repair since 1967 where he continued to work even after retirement.

He was a member of Carlinville VFW where he served in the past as Commander, the Elks Club and the Moose Club in Carlinville.

He loved to play cards, especially with his group on Sunday afternoons.

Dale is survived by his daughters, LaDale Cole of Pontiac, Debbie Cole of Girard, Lisa Cole of Virden, Tammie Thornton of Girard; sister, Velma “Gerry” Lambert of Argenta; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Proctor Cole; brothers, Merle Cole, Harlan “Termite” Cole, Marvin Cole; sisters, Naomi Lancaster, Betty Nation; father, Loyd Cole and mother, Margaret Cole-Schwab.

In following his older brother Termite’s footsteps, Dale had his body donated to science.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the VFW, Elks, and Moose Clubs in Carlinville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.