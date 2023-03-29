Staunton High School presents…..The Addams Family

On Mar. 24 and 25, Staunton High School presented its spring musical, “The Addams Family.” Audiences were treated to a comical feast that embraced the wackiness in every family and featured an original story that was described as “every father’s nightmare.” Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, had grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family–a man her parents had never met. Thus, everything changed for the whole family on a fateful night in which they hosted a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.