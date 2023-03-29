Ronnie Joe Reiher, 72 of Carlinville, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Heritage Health Care surrounded by family and friends.

Ronnie was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Litchfield, a son of Harold and Wanda Caudle Reiher.

Ronnie Joe graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1969 and served in the Army National Guard in Springfield, from 1969 to 1977.

He began his police career as a part-time police officer at the Carlinville Police Department in March of 1975 and moved to a full time position in Dec. of 1977.

He married Cindy Vance on Nov. 11, 1977, and they later divorced.

Ronnie Joe served as Chief of Police from Sept. 1988 to May 1997. Throughout his tenure at CPD, he always managed to keep his law enforcement brothers entertained.

After his stint as Chief of Police, he continued to serve on the Carlinville Police Department until his retirement on May 3, 2011.

Ronnie Joe always looked forward to the spring and harvest seasons so he could help Denny Joe Bouillon, with his farming.

In the summers, he loved to cook the famous fish sandwiches at the county fair alongside his son.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Quinn (Bobbie Ann) Reiher of Carlinville; daughters, Danley Reiher of Carlinville, Carmen (Aaron) Coe of Carlinville; grandchildren, Bryson and Mila Coe; sister, Jana Wofford of Carlinville; brother-in-law, Nathan Foiles of Raymond; life-long friend, Denny Joe (Patty) Bouillon of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Harold Reiher; mother, Wanda Reiher Stevens; sister, Vicki Foiles; brother-in-law, Tom Rosenthal and nephew, Jared Wofford.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Church, Carlinville, IL.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the church.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter in Carlinville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville in charge of arrangements.