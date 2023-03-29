Myrna Ann Throne, 84, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:55 p.m.

She was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Gillespie, to Matthew Holden and Ruth Butcher Holden.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed working puzzles.

She is survived by her sons, Don (Deborah) Throne of Staunton, Randy (Tracie) Throne of Litchfield; daughter, Vicki (John) Damm of Murrayville; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Throne; brothers, Donnie Holden and sister, Arlene Holden.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7, PO BOX 125, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.