Kimberlie Janell Miller, 46, of Staunton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:18 a.m.

She was born June 12, 1976, in Litchfield, to Brad Lee Miller & Linda Barrett Miller.

She was a produce manager for DK’s Market in Hamel.

Kimberlie was a graduate of Gillespie High School Class of 1994.

She loved thrift store shopping.

She is survived by her parents, Brad and Linda Miller of Staunton; children, Rickey (fiancée, Katie), Karlee and their sister, Hailey Rhodes; her love, Luke Smith and his sons, Justin, Jacob, Joshua; grandchildren, Copelyn Rhodes, Kyler Rhodes; siblings, Jamie (Ryan) Brown of Gillespie, Jennifer (Curt Hughes) Gilmer of Plainview; many nieces and nephews.

Kimberlie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Helen Barrett, Virgil and Betty Miller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services are Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.