John Burns, 90, passed away at his home in rural Carlinville on March 21, 2023.

John was born on March 11, 1933 to William J. Burns and Catherine Drew Burns.

He graduated from Shipman High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army with the 31st Infantry Division from 1953-1955.

On Nov. 24, 1956 John married Helen Theresa Costello and they had one child, Debora Burns.

John started his employment with the Macoupin County Natural Resource Conservation Service in 1957 and retired in 1991. Over the years John helped construct many ponds, waterways, and drop boxes, all to help conserve soil and keep water clean.

He had a passion for hunting, fishing, scouting for deer, turkey, and coyotes. One of his favorite pastimes was arrowhead hunting.

Recently he passed on his extensive collection to another generation of the Burns family. John and Theresa loved dogs and possessed many over the years, giving their daughter a dog for her sixth birthday which enriched Deb’s love for dogs.

He is survived by his brother Charlie (Mary Lou) Burns; sister Mary Burns; son-in-law, Dave Rathgeb, and many nieces and nephews, especially Buck and Glenda Costello, Sara and Jon Klaus, Barb Lynch, and Carol Burns Loy.

John was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years Helen Theresa Costello Burns; daughter Debora Burns Rathgeb and sisters Betty Lynch and Helen Allen.

Any donations in John’s memory are requested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter 21640 Rt. 4 P.O. Box 391 Carlinville, Illinois 62626.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

