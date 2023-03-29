Addelena (Stieglitz) Willis, of Springfield, TN (formerly of Bunker Hill), passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2022.

Addelena (Clay) was born in Unionville, MO on Aug. 27, 1938, the daughter of Chester and Lottie (Eitel) Clay.

She married Harold Stieglitz, who proceeded her in death (1994), in November 1958 and moved to the Bunker Hill area. In 1997, Addelena married Billy Willis and moved to Tennessee.

Addelena enjoyed long walks, being outdoors, gardening and traveling to experience new places. Addelena was a talented seamstress and quilter.

Addelena is survived by her husband Billy Willis of Springfield, TN; sons, Bryan (Diana) Stieglitz of Godfrey, Stan (Terri) Stieglitz of Brighton; grandchildren, Fallyn (Torrey) Saxton of South Bend, IN, Bryana (Zackary) McNabb of Colorado Springs, CO, Adrian Stieglitz of Glendale, CA, Dustin Stieglitz, Lizzy McKay, Nicole (Jason) Damm, Vivian Kessinger; great grandchildren; Flynn Saxton, Rylie McNabb, Keegan McKay, Maryanne Taylor, Connor Damm, Chloe Damm and Ashley Kessinger.

Addelena was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, three infant children-Darryl, Roger and Theresa; siblings Edith Shipley, Roseva Stewart, Pearley Clay, Herman Clay, Raymond Clay, and Frank Clay.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

In lieu of monetary gifts, the family of Addelena asks that you follow her example by being kind to others and telling family and friends that you love them.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of local arrangements.