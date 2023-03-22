Wanda Lee Tormino, 81, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:46 p.m.

She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Mt Carmel, to Harold Thompson and Helen Banks Wilkinson.

She was retired after having been a home health care attendant.

She is survived by her children, Anthony (Betty) Tormino of Alton, Antoinette Tormino of Benld; grandchildren, Charlie, Bethany, Lashounda, Christopher, Charity, Angela, Tawny, Zoe, Honesty and eight great grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Tormino and sister, Harriett Waddle.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.