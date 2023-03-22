Phyllis E. Neff, 80 of Blue Springs, MO, formerly of Girard and Carlinville, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee Summit, MO.

Phyllis was born July 30, 1942, in Waggoner, a daughter of Forrest and Lillie (Wintsel) Miller.

Phyllis had worked as a CNA for several area nursing homes and hospital.

She loved all animals especially dogs.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Brad (Carrie) Eldridge of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Bounds of Witt; ten grandchildren and sister, Donna (Steve) Blanford of Lincoln.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Miller.

Services were held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville with Reverend Cliff Woodman presiding.

Burial followed in Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.