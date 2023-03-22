James R. Wright, 82, of Gillespie, passed away at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 9:58 p.m.

He was born July 11, 1940, in Alton, to Clyde Wright and Freda Boker Wright.

James graduated from Marquette High School in Alton in 1958.

He married Ann Marie Cox on July 23, 1965 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Alton.

He was retired after having been the owner/operator for Wrights Cleaning.

James was a veteran of the US Army.

He was a member of the Macoupin Amateur Radio Club and SS Simon & Jude Church.

He is survived by his son, Russell J. (Jodi) Wright of Hamel; daughter, Sandra (John) Scott; brothers, Stephen (Patricia) Wright of Springfield, Larry Wright of Mokena, Roger Wright of Springfield; sisters, Janet Jenkins of Wood River, Mary Kay Curry of Godfrey; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, Lynn Cameron; grandson, Matthew Wright; brother, Kenneth Wright; sister in law, Doris Wright; brothers in law, Jonathan Curry and Edward Jenkins.

A memorial mass will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie,

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.