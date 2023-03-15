Three Carlinville Wrestling Club athletes earn multiple wins at state

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

None of the three Carlinville Wrestling Club representatives made it onto the podium at the IKFW state meet, but they all were very close.

Colt Rosentreter, Wesley Smith and Riley Smith simply refused to give in without a fight. The grit and determination of these young men paid major dividends as they each rallied to multiple victories while proving their worth as future leaders of Carlinville Wrestling.

Rosentreter picked up a quick 0:45 pin against SJO Youth’s Isaiah Reynolds but fell into the consolation bracket of the Novice 69 class with a loss in the next round. Needing three consecutive victories to medal, Rosentreter nearly reached the peak. He buried Lorenzo Gonzalez (Force Elite) after a 2:47 battle then earned another 0:45 pin to land a spot in the consolation final, where he was defeated 15-0 via technical fall by Cameron Ramp (SOT-C).

Rosentreter, who has surpassed over 100 wins for his young career, finished 29-11 this season.

In the Novice 80 bracket, R. Smith split four matches. He beat Jadiel Castillo (Mat Rat) via a 6-0 decision, then avenged an ensuing loss with a 1:48 consolation pin of Williamsville’s Cress Maddox. R. Smith hung tough against Adonis Washington (Harvey Twisters) in the next elimination match but eventually fell after 4:14.

R. Smith led all CWC members in total victories this year with 32 (32-22 record).

Riley’s brother, Wesley, wasn’t too far behind. After receiving a bye in the first round as sectional champion, he immediately was against the wall after getting humbled by a skilled Rocco Valvano (Tribe WC) in the second round of the Senior 79 championship bracket. W. Smith adjusted and managed to transition three rounds deep into the consolation mix. He pinned Connor Willis (Arlington Cardinals) in 0:47 then defeated Christian Johnson (Blue Crew WC) in 1:11 for his 30th win of the season prior to tapping out in round four against Cam Whitehead (Alber Athletics).