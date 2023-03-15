Rose M. McCrady, 97, of Litchfield, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

She was born Jan. 2, 1926, in Pomona, to Ausba Miller and Cora Miller.

She married Charles W. McCrady. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2020.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts and sewing. She was an avid Precious Moments collector.

She is survived by her sons, Keith (Connie) McCrady of O’Fallon, MO, David McCrady of Divernon; grandchildren, Katie, Tara, Steven; great-grandchildren, Caiden and Sydney.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua.

Private services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.